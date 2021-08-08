Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $133,029.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,290.26 or 1.00227553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.23 or 0.00790298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

