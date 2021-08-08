Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $50.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $49.53 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 355.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 357,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

