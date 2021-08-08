CryptEx Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $15.66 or 0.00035419 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $7,488.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.63 or 1.00083473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00030088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000809 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010522 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000568 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

