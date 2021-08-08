CryptoBlades Market Cap Reaches $23.13 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 50.7% against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $23.13 million and $10.36 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $28.81 or 0.00065630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,988.68 or 1.00217533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00784922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,052 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars.

