Cryptocean (CRON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $354,512.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $354,512.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00005610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00054187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.59 or 0.00827254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00100153 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

