CryptoTask (CTASK) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $394,392.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,719 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

