Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93,538 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

