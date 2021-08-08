Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $893,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,064 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $3,712,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

SJR opened at $28.75 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

