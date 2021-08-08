Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 217,434 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,434 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

