Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 301,494 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,494 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

