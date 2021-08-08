Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 84,220 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,220 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

