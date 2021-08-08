Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,876 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEX opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

