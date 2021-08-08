Curecoin (CURE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $549.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0663 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $549.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,199,052 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

