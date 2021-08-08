CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.2%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares were down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.05 and last traded at $58.05. Approximately 12,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,116,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

CVAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

