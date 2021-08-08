Curve DAO Token One Day Volume Reaches $142.70 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $681.56 million and $142.70 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00825707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00098918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00039723 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,565,253,505 coins and its circulating supply is 384,094,730 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

