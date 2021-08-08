CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $1.32

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 119.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $16.34 million and $26,121.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00129982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00148873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,687.53 or 1.00169545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.44 or 0.00792245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.