D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,638 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MC opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

