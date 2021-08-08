D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 1,565 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Saul Centers worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Saul Centers stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.