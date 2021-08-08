D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 233,008 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 609.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,008 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.45. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS).

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.