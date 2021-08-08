D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 50.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.