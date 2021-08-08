D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 21,323 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

SCU stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.45. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. On average, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

