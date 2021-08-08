D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
DHI opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.15.
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
