D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

D.R. Horton has increased its dividend payment by 70.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

DHI opened at $94.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

