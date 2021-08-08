DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Primoris Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

