DA Davidson Lowers IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $250.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPGP. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $229.40.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

