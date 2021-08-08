Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 465,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $14,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dada Nexus by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

