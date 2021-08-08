Dana A. Mehnert Sells 60,200 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LHX opened at $231.29 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $232.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 39,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

