Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.28. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

