Daniel L. Johnson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 842,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fastenal by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 709,463 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

