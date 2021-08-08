Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05. Daseke has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $566.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

