Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $938-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.61 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $131.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

