Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $135.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.