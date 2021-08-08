Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $150.00 at Truist

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $243,796.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,251.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,729 shares of company stock worth $29,132,164. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after buying an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 18.5% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 756,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after buying an additional 118,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.