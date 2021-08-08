Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $27,449.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00054578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00843759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00101528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00040116 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

