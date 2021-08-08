DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,821 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.47 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

