DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

