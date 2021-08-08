DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 336.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 791,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 980,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $904.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

