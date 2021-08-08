DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

