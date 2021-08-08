DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 42,147 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in BCE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,157,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 172,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $50.75 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

