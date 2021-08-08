DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in DocuSign by 16.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $302.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.21, a PEG ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

