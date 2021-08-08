DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA stock opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.