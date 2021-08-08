Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 11.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 437,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 413,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

About Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

