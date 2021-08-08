DeFiChain (DFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $819.53 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $819.53 million and $1.94 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00006178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000173 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (CRYPTO:DFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.