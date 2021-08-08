DeFinition Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,909.86 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $330,909.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFinition coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFinition alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00124492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,988.68 or 1.00217533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00784922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFinition

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

DeFinition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.