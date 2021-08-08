Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,346. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.