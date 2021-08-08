Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Deluxe updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DLX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 247,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,346. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

