DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-2.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

