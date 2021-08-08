Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.51 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $157,071.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00126227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00146440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.35 or 1.00082265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00789341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.