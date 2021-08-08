Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Head-To-Head Survey

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Despegar.com has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.75%. Given Despegar.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,292.38 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $131.30 million 6.87 -$142.59 million ($0.94) -13.69

NextPlay Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Despegar.com N/A -106.99% -14.30%

Summary

Despegar.com beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

