Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $95.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHP. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

