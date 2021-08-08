Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

CAH stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

